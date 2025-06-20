Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $359.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

