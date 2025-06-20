Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 527 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

