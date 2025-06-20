Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,896.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

