Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,306 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.96 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

