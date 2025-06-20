Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.35. 4,576,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,223,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.