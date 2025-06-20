Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Sage Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $572.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.99% and a negative net margin of 747.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.