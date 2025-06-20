Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,003 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

