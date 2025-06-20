Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $176.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

