Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $729.28 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $732.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $707.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.13.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

