Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 958 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

