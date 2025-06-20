Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

