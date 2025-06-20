Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Up 11% – What’s Next?

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 321,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 109,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 39.98, a quick ratio of 47.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading

