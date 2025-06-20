DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 442,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,315,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

DLocal Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.52 million. DLocal had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Stories

