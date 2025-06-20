Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,476,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 423,621 shares.The stock last traded at $31.45 and had previously closed at $31.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

