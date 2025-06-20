Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 65574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Microbix Biosystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
