Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 65574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Microbix Biosystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 5.1%

About Microbix Biosystems

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Featured Articles

