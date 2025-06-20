NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.67). 453,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,380% from the average session volume of 30,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.71).

NAHL Group Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. NAHL Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NAHL Group Plc will post 8.005604 earnings per share for the current year.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

