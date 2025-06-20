Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.54. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 5.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.32 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

