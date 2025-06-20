Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 121,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 301,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

