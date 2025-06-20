Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 14553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Mirasol Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $101,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.