3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,333 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 3M by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in 3M by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in 3M by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,553,000 after buying an additional 280,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.