Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Progressive Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

