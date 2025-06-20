DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

