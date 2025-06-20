Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 17,385 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

