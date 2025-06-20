Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Raised by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

