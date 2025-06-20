Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

