The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

