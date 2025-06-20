Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $64,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

