Sincerus Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

