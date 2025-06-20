Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $108.87 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,053 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $108,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

