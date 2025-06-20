Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.