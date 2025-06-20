Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

