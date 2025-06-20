Carr Financial Group Corp Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,334,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,471,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.