Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $375.58 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average is $399.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

