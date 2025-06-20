Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

