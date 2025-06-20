Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 74,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.14 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

