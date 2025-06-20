Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

