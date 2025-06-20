Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.