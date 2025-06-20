Martin Worley Group Raises Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Martin Worley Group increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.0% of Martin Worley Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Martin Worley Group owned 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after buying an additional 1,485,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,467,000 after buying an additional 146,848 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,458,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,998,000 after purchasing an additional 213,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $29.15 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

