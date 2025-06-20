First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

