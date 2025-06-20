Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

