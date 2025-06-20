L.M. Kohn & Company Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

