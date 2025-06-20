Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

BATS:MTUM opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

