Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,141 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

