Azarias Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 2.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $71.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

View Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.