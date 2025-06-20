Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE FLR opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

