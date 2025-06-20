Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 23,564 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

