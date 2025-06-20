First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

FTCS stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

