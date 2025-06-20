Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7%
VLO opened at $139.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.