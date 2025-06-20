Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 1,168 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TFC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

