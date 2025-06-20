Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 67,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6%

VZ opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.